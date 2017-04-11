Substitute teacher charged with assaulting student

JACKSON, Tenn. — A substitute teacher has been charged after reportedly assaulting an elementary school student.

Valerie Fuller is charged with simple assault in the March 31 incident at Isaac Lane Elementary School, according to court documents.

A witness told police Fuller assaulted a 9-year-old boy. Surveillance video from the school supports the witness’ statement, according to an affidavit.

Fuller reportedly pulled the student from the classroom by his arm, and his body struck the door frame on the way out.

The witness also saw Fuller strike the student and heard her shout, “What are you going to do, hit me too?” according to the affidavit.