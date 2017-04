Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announces 2017 honorees

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame has announced the 2017 honorees.

Among those honored are Justin Gatlin as Professional Male Athlete of the Year, Christian Coleman of the University of Tennessee as the Amateur Male Athlete of the Year, and Haley Augello of King University as Amateur Female Athlete of the Year.

For more information on this year’s honorees, see the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame news release here or visit tshf.net.