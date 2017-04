Upcoming bloodmobile locations

Bloodmobiles will be in West Tennessee at the following locations this week:

Wed., April 12

Dyersburg Primary School, 1-6 p.m.

Thurs., April 13

Maximum Health and Fitness, 2-6 p.m.

South Gibson High School, Medina, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Fri., April 14

First Baptist Church, Somerville, 12-6 p.m.

Fred’s Milan, 1-6 p.m.

For more information, call Lifeline Blood Services at 427-4431 or 800-924-6572 or visit lifelinebloodserv.org.