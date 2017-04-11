Warmer and Clearer Weather Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across West Tennessee this afternoon with pockets of heavy rain moving east-northeast in the area. Severe weather remains unlikely but occasional thunder will be possible through the early evening. High pressure will move in behind the cold front bringing clearer skies and warmer conditions to the area tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Lingering showers will remain possible through the evening – especially near the Tennessee River as the cold front moves out of the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight but clearer conditions will return around, if not before, sunrise. Temperatures will start in the lower to middle 50s tomorrow morning.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s! A beautiful day will be on tap tomorrow but showers and thunderstorms could return on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

