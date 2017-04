WEATHER UPDATE

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE WIDESPREAD ALONG AND AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT TODAY, DIMINISHING IN COVERAGE TONIGHT. A COLD FRONT WILL BRING COOLER TEMPERATURES TO THE MID-SOUTH TONIGHT. TOMORROW SHOULD BE DRY WITH ANOTHER CHANCE OF RAIN THURSDAY. ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL REMAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE PERIOD WILL BE ABOVE NORMAL.

Gary Pickens-Storm Team 7 Forecaster

