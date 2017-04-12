1 of the victims shot outside Tennessee plant has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police say a man who was shot outside an auto parts plant in Tennessee in what appears to be the result of domestic violence has died.

Cookeville Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Tyler Stults died Tuesday evening after being shot by his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities have said Stults and 35-year-old Rebecca Ann Louise Marion Crowley were sitting in a car in the Ficosa plant parking lot when 30-year-old Angelique Elizabeth Deplae opened the car door and started shooting with a revolver. Police said Deplae then walked toward the front of the vehicle and took her own life.

Crowley remains hospitalized in Chattanooga but police say she is expected to recover.