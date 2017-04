Ammonia leak in Martin fixed

MARTIN, Tenn — Martin Fire Department confirms a small ammonia leak was found in the area of 330 Nash Street in Martin, Tennessee. Officials say the leak has been fixed. Residents have reported an odor in the area. Officials are checking local schools as a precaution but do not believe it will be an issue for classes Thursday. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for the very latest information.