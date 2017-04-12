Bill exempting churches from some campaign reports withdrawn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Republican bill in Tennessee that would exempt churches from having to report campaign spending on “public or private morality” has been withdrawn.

On Tuesday, Sen. Dolores Gresham of Somerville withdrew the bill from consideration for the rest of the year.

Gresham’s bill says the issues would include measures related to alcohol, drugs, abortion, marriage or gambling.

Referendums are often held in Tennessee cities and counties on whether to allow supermarket wine sales, liquor-by-the-drink sales or package stores.

Tennessee voters in 2012 approved a constitutional amendment seeking to make it easier to restrict abortion access, though the 53 percent level of support for the measure was lower than expected.

Voters in 2002 approved the creation of a state lottery by a vote of 58 percent to 42 percent.