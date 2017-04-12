Congressman Kustoff visits constituents of the 8th congressional district

JACKSON, Tenn.-Congressman David Kustoff takes time away from Washington to visit his district here in West Tennessee.

The congressman sat down with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News late Wednesday afternoon at the WBBJ-TV studios in east Jackson to talk about what he is hearing from constituents across the 8th congressional district.

We asked the Republican from Germantown about his thoughts on the U.S. lead air strikes on Syria and its affect on international relations.

“I think it does get the attention of Assad and it gets the attention of President Putin in Russia and it sends a signal to the leaders of North Korea which might be our greatest military threat at this time,” said Congressman Kustoff.

On the issue of replacing Obamacare, the congressman said he believe enabling Americans to buy healthcare plans across state lines would drive down costs.

“If I found a plan that was better for my family and me in north Mississippi or Eastern Arkansas or wherever, that would introduce competition , additional competition into the market. It allows the free market to work,” said Kustoff.

Congressman Kustoff also hosted a law enforcement roundtable, Tuesday in Madison County, where he met with federal, state and local law enforcement officers.