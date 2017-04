Jarred Walker signs with Bethel University

HUMBOLDT, Tenn —¬†Humboldt’s Jarred Walker signed with Bethel University today to play basketball next season. As a senior point guard, Walker averaged 12 points per game to go along with 8 assists and five steals. He also helped lead the Vikings to the state tournament and finished the season with a 31-2 record. In addition to all of that, he was selected to the class A all state team.