JMC School board considers options regarding the future of K-8 school in the district

JACKSON, Tenn.-Ahead of Thursday night’s Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting, the chairman talked about the future of a K-8 school in the district.

Bob Alvey said a K-8 school is necessary in the district and the board is considering options of how to make it happen.

Options include converting Northeast Middle School, reopening a school closed by the ‘Vision 2020’ plan, or building a new school.

It is a task the the board would have to have approved by the county commission.

“The commissioners I’ve talked to most of them have said they know there are needs for education. I have not heard anyone say there aren’t needs and they need to be met. The question is how do we meet all of the needs that are out there,” said Alvey.

The school board is scheduled to vote on one of the options at Thursday night’s combined work session and board meeting.

After the vote, the proposal will go before the county commissioners.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m.