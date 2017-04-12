Mugshots : Madison County : 4/11/17 – 4/12/17 April 12, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Misty Johnson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Joshua Flanagan Driving on revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Wyonna Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Tocia Cobb Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Valorie White Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Taja Giles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Shirley Woods Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Nathaniel Stephens Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Nathan Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Mickel Marable Evading arrest, shoplifing Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Ladaytrick Allen Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Kristina Ross Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Kendrick Murdock Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Jessie Rodgers Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Jacqueline Ortiz-Gurley Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Jacob Hudson Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Anthony Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/11/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/12/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore