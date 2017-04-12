Mugshots : Madison County : 4/11/17 – 4/12/17

1/17 Misty Johnson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/17 Joshua Flanagan Driving on revoked

3/17 Wyonna Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 Tocia Cobb Public intoxication

5/17 Valorie White Failure to appear

6/17 Taja Giles Failure to appear

7/17 Shirley Woods Evading arrest

8/17 Nathaniel Stephens Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

9/17 Nathan Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/17 Mickel Marable Evading arrest, shoplifing

11/17 Ladaytrick Allen Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

12/17 Kristina Ross Failure to appear

13/17 Kendrick Murdock Failure to appear

14/17 Jessie Rodgers Criminal impersonation

15/17 Jacqueline Ortiz-Gurley Violation of parole

16/17 Jacob Hudson Disorderly conduct

17/17 Anthony Johnson Violation of probation



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/11/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/12/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.