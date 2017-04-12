Officers fire shots at elderly man accused of having a gun

LEXINGTON , Tenn– Yellow crime tape and police cars surround a home in Lexington after officers received a call for help.

“Our officers were dispatched to 37 Teakwood Drive here in Lexington regarding an elderly man with a weapon,” Captain Jeff Middleton said.

Middleton saids the frantic pleas came from inside the home and when officers arrived gunfire erupted.

“During the course of their interactions with him some shots were fired by officers and this gentleman was taken into custody,” Middleton said.

Officials would not say why things escalated for officers or how many shots were fired but a neighbor says she heard two shots echo through what she calls a peaceful area.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitnesss News’ camera was rolling when police were seen removing what looked like a gun from the home.

Officers confirm no one was hit.

Police are not confirming the identity of the man but a neighbor off camera says an elderly couple has lived in the home for more than 25 years.

Police took the man in custody but not before stopping somewhere else.

“He’s currently being treated for some minor injuries at the Henderson County Community Hospital,” Middleton said.

Middleton said he knows first-hand of the neighborhood.

“Great neighborhood. I live in that neighborhood. Great neighborhood. Good people. People know each other so it’s a great neighborhood. Very low call volume over there so it’s a very unusual circumstance,” Middleton explained.

Officials say it is too early to determine if the man will face any charges.

Middleton said there were several people inside the home at the time of the incident. He said investigators are getting statements from everyone as they piece together exactly what happened.

Officials said at this time, it is unclear if the actions of officer or officers who fired shots during the encounter was justified.