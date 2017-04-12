Picture Perfect Afternoon! More To Come Through Until The Weekend!

Weather Update 12:58 PM CDT

Well the clouds and dreary showers have moved on temporarily at least. Temperatures are quickly rising through the 70s now across West Tennessee. We should top out right around 77°F for the High Temperature in Jackson.

If today is not warm enough for you. Check out the forecast for tomorrow! We return to the 80s. Abundant sunshine will be the name of the game for the next 36 hours. It will cloud up later Thursday with convection just off to the west. We expect blow off from those storms to move into West Tennessee mainly on Friday. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. The holiday weekend may not be completely dry for everyone.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will have the latest look at the forecast coming up on WBBJ-TV at 5:00 PM ABC/5:30 PM CBS. Enjoy the rest of the afternoon!

