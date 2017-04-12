Police ask for help to ID man in Ulta Beauty thefts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for help to find a man they say stole over $1,000 in cologne from a beauty supply store.

The thefts took place on March 28, April 3 and April 5 at Ulta Beauty, located at 1151 Vann Drive, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say an unidentified man is seen on surveillance video leaving the store with bottles of men’s cologne without paying. The total value of the stolen items is more than $1,000, according to the release.

Police describe the person of interest as a white male with a medium build, a goatee and wearing a University of Memphis hat.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Jackson police at 731-424-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.