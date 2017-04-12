Police: National search underway for fatal crash suspect

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a man who left a hospital before a warrant for his arrest in a fatal drunken diving incident could be issued.

Media outlets report 30-year-old Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, in the March 16 crash that killed 37-year-old Shirra Branum.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that Mogollon-Anaya’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. By the time those results were back April 4 and authorities obtained a warrant, Mogollon-Anaya had been released from hospital and couldn’t be found.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says there’s a nationwide manhunt underway for Mogollon-Anaya. Mogollon-Anaya sent messages to relatives saying he was in Mexico, but authorities believe he’s still in the United States.

It’s unclear if Mogollon-Anaya has an attorney.