Police: Woman charged with public intoxication after walking into 45 Bypass traffic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have charged a woman with public intoxication after they say an officer saw her walking in traffic and nearly being hit by a vehicle.

Tocia Cobb was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Old Hickory Boulevard, according to an affidavit.

An officer reportedly saw her walking into oncoming traffic at the intersection and nearly get hit by a vehicle. Police say she continued to walk into traffic until they approached her.

Cobb had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking, according to an affidavit.