Unique Easter egg hunt brings out hundreds as eggs are dropped from high above

PINSON, Tenn.-A different type of Easter egg hunt was hosted by a church in Pinson Wednesday afternoon.

Instead of hiding eggs, they were delivered from above.

3,000 eggs were dropped off by a helicopter, but there were already 3,000 eggs on the ground.

Members of the Grace Baptist Church hosted the event and said they wanted to make this event fun for the kids and adults as well.

“It just seemed like a unique way to minister, to reach out to our community and get just a lot of people here, make memories for our kids,”

said Marcus Kelly, pastor of Grace Baptist Church.

An estimated 300 children participated in the egg hunt. It took them just minutes to find all 6,000 eggs.