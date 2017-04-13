Achievement School District to review charters’ hiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s Achievement School District says it’s reviewing hiring policies for charter school operators after an interim principal was found to have a felony conviction.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2o6B7mh ) Koai Matthews of Lester Prep in Memphis served probation after pleading guilty to federal counterfeiting and conspiracy charges filed in 2005 in Missouri.

Capstone Education Group, the school operator, said Matthews was forthcoming about his past. District superintendent Malika Anderson said Capstone conducted a thorough review of Matthews before hiring him.

Anderson said the district will ask every charter to notify the district if employees had flags on background checks, and how it was determined the person was safe to hire.

The district oversees schools in the bottom 5 percent academically. Matthews said he made a “huge mistake” in the past.