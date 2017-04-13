Local church treats Pope Elementary students to Easter egg hunt

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some students got an early start on Easter egg hunting Thursday at a local school.

An estimated 600 students at Pope Elementary School did their part to find 8,000 eggs.

West Jackson Baptist Church sponsored the hunt for the second straight year.

Teachers and staff were also treated with a catered lunch.

“We want to let the faculty know how much we appreciate them and all the time and effort that they pour into the lives of these children,” West Jackson Baptist Church Children’s Pastor Rich Smith said.

The children say there were excited the church brought the eggs and that they are ready for another hunt next year.