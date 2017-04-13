Madison Co. leaders continue process toward new jail

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County leaders move a step forward in planning for a new jail.

The County Correction Partnership Committee met Thursday to discuss the next phase of a contract. The committee voted to ask the County Commission to give them permission to begin negotiating a contract with the architectural firm HFR.

They’re now entering phase 3 in which they’re looking for a “construction manager at risk” and will narrow down applicants before interviews.

“Maybe have yet another interview with the top two or something so we can get more in-depth,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

Committee members hope to have someone in line for that role around the end of May.