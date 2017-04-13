Middle school students from Crockett Co. visit college campuses

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 250 middle school students from Crockett County flooded Jackson State Community College Thursday morning to learn about life after high school graduation.

“All of our schools — elementary schools, middle school and high school — are part of the ‘No Excuses University,’ so through that, we get to go to different places’ each classroom adopts a school, post-secondary,” seventh grade world history teacher Graham Mayfield said.

Seventh graders are part of a county-wide program called No Excuses University.

“It’s fun to learn about what we would go to college for and how we would do it,” student Hayden Wilson said.

“We are a part of the No Excuses University, so what were doing with that is taking the students to different levels of education post-secondary so they can see what they need to aspire to and what their dreams might be,” Mayfield said.

Each classroom from every school in the district is adopted by a college or university, getting to learn about what each one has to offer.

“If you keep reaching toward your goals, you’re going to reach them and go somewhere,” Wilson said.

“We hope they see what opportunities Jackson State has to offer them and maybe where that fits in achieving their dreams for their career long term,” Mayfield said.

In May, eighth grade students will tour Bethel University to get an idea of what the school has to offer.