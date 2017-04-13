Patsy Cline Museum, Madame Tussauds open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two new attractions opening this month in Nashville will give fans a chance to get closer to some of their favorite country music icons.

The legendary vocalist Patsy Cline gets an overdue honor with a new museum blocks from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. And Madame Tussauds on Friday opens a new music-focused attraction near the Grand Ole Opry House with lifelike figurines of Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and many more.

Just in time for the spring and summer travel season, the Patsy Cline Museum unveils more details about the “Walking After Midnight” singer, who died in a plane crash in 1963.

On Thursday, Trisha Yearwood unveiled her figurine at Madame Tussauds Nashville, nearly identical down to the wedding ring, dress and shoes.