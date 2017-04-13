Police continue to investigate Lexington gun scare

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington police sift through evidence in a Wednesday officer-involved shooting at a home on Teakwood Drive.

Capt. Jeff Middleton said that includes the 911 call that brought officers to the home.

“We’re still looking into that. There’s obviously a lot of moving parts to a complex case like this, so that’s one of the elements we’ll be examining,” Capt. Middleton said.

Middleton confirmed the involved officers are still on duty and were wearing body cameras. However, he said that video isn’t being released, nor is the suspected reason behind the gunfire.

“That’s another element that we’re looking at,” Middleton said. “Where the trajectory of those rounds will be an element of the case we’ll continue to examine and then to gather evidence. We’re still in the process of doing all that.”

Without charges being filed, we are not identifying the elderly man. However, neighbors say they know him well.

“… been here probably 50 years,” neighbor Paul Cox said.

Cox lives a couple yards away from where the incident took place. “We knew something was wrong when one police car was just parked right outside of our door.”

Officers said they removed two firearms from the home. “We recovered a handgun and a long gun from the residence,” Capt. Middleton said.

Neighbors say the elderly man suffers from mental issues, but that hasn’t been confirmed by police or the family.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate as to the medical condition of anyone involved in the case, but all those variables will be examined to see if they contributed to this incident,” Capt. Middleton said.

Police say the man is still receiving medical treatment.

Once they complete their investigation, police say they’ll turn the evidence over to the district attorney’s office. The DA’s office will decide if charges are warranted.