Suspect in custody for fatal shooting of 2 Tennessee sisters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Two sisters have been fatally shot outside a home in Hickory Hill, Tennessee.

Local news outlets report the Thursday morning shooting was a domestic violence incident. Family members have identified the victims as 27-year-old Kendall Brown and 19-year-old Kayla Brown.

Memphis Police Major Rodney Adair says police received a call around 2 a.m. The husband of one of the victims turned himself into police an hour later. No charges have been filed and the suspect has not been identified.

Five children were found unharmed inside the home and are now with family members. The sisters’ cousin Cobrina Moten says the family does not know what could have led to the shooting.