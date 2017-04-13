THP: Fatal crash closes section of I-40 in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed after a fatal multi-vehicle wreck near Holladay.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 between mile markers 126 and 128 are closed as crews work the scene of the crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed there were two fatalities. He said 12 vehicles were involved.

The lanes may be closed one to two hours, he said.

A witness traveling through the area said traffic was backed up for several miles.

