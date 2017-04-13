Tool shows long wait times persist at Tennessee VA centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The launch of an online portal has revealed that Veterans Health Administration facilities across Tennessee still struggle with patient wait times.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2p0uYgp) reports the new Access and Quality in VA Healthcare site launched April 12 lists average wait times by appointment type and satisfaction scores based on data released in February. The last time the VA released comparable data was in September 2014, after the agency’s head resigned following national attention about long wait times.

The data reveals mixed changes. Mental health wait times are significantly down in most of the 25 VA state facilities. Centers continue to struggle with primary care appointment availability. Nashville listed an average wait of 50 days.

Operation Stand Down Executive Director John Krenson says the data is not representative of all experiences.