Two businesses celebrate relocation in McLemoresville

McLEOMORESVILLE, Tenn.-Two business moved into a building that has been vacant for the past three years in McLemoresville.

Rogers Hydrant Service held a ribbon cutting at the building today. The company currently has 11 employees but looks to add more jobs.

Wilson Heating and Air Conditioning also held a ribbon cutting at the location.

Right now, Wilson has 8 employees but with the expansion is looking to add more jobs.

The mayor of McLemoresville commented on how great it is to have the new businesses.

“They have the space, we had the need, we got together and fulfilled a dream for both of those guys,” said Mayor Phil Williams.

Both companies hope with the bigger facility that they can expand their job opportunities.