VW US chief says sales will recover, announces new SUV

NEW YORK (AP) – Volkswagen of America’s CEO says he’s confident the brand’s sales will recover from a diesel emissions cheating scandal as it rolls out new SUVs for the U.S.

Hinrich Woebcken (VEB-Kin) estimates VW sales rose 10 percent in the first quarter when the rest of the U.S. market is down nearly 2 percent. And that’s without new SUVs on sale yet.

At the New York auto show, Woebcken announced that VW will build a smaller five-passenger SUV off the underpinnings of its Atlas seven-passenger vehicle. He wouldn’t say when it will come out or whether it will increase jobs at VW’s U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

With the new SUV Volkswagen will have five for sale in the U.S. The Atlas is due out in a few weeks.