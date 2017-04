WEATHER UPDATE

MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH SATURDAY ALTHOUGH AN ISOLATED SHOWER OR TWO CAN’T BE RULED OUT. THE NEXT ORGANIZED CHANCE OF RAIN WILL RETURN SUNDAY AND CONTINUE INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com