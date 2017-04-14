Warm Start To The Easter Weekend. Rain Chances Lower

Forecast Update 8:45 PM CDT

Well it was gloomy day across West Tennessee this afternoon with all the clouds around, but the south wind and upper level high pressure still provided enough warm air for one day. We made it to 85°F today at McKellar-Sipes Regional today. We did that with clouds today. Makes me think my 85°F for the high temperature tomorrow seem a little conservative to be honest!

Either way, tomorrow will be quiet with some clouds in the afternoon. A warm and breezy day to start the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

Easter is looking better as well. The main front is moving in slower each model run so it may not be until more the evening before the more concentrated rain arrives from the NW. VIPIR is still at odd with the other deterministic models in terms of areal coverage during the day. We’ll keep a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms during the day. I would just suggest having a Plan B in case one of those small isolated storms pops up. Otherwise plan on a dry early part of the day, with chances of rain improving towards evening.

