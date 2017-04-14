Annual Easter egg hunt brings community together in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A community-wide egg hunt had residents out and about Friday morning.

Henderson Health and Rehabilitation Center hosted its third annual Easter egg hunt.

More than 5,000 eggs were spread out across the area. Prizes were given out and lunch was served.

Residents say it’s great to spend time together.

“It makes me feel great to have them all here, to see them excited, watch their faces glow when they open the eggs,” said Karen Malone, a resident of Henderson Health and Rehab.

This is the third year the community center has hosted the egg hunt.