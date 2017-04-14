Easter weekend brings variety of local events

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizers have a host of events set to take place for you to enjoy this holiday weekend. With only two days until Easter, many take the entire weekend to celebrate the holiday.

Preparation for the Jacob Barker Music Festival has already begun. The event will take place at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson.

“Last year we raised a lot of money, and we had no idea what we were doing,” co-founder Ronnie Barker said.

The music fest is a fundraiser to help young kids. Last year. proceeds were given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, but this time around Barker had another idea.

“This year we’re doing a Make-A-Wish child through Make-A-Wish,” Barker said. “The Jacob Barker fund will sponsor a wish child from West Tennessee.”

Music will go all day Friday until 10 p.m., and the festival will open back up at 11 a.m. Saturday.

If you’re looking for an event just for the kids, there will be an egg-splosion of Easter egg hunts happening all across West Tennessee. Locally, Love & Truth Church will host a giant Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables, carnival rides, a petting zoo and 10,000 eggs.

For the animal lovers, or if you just want to get some good exercise, you can head over to the Redemption Road Rescue Cowboy Canter 5K on Saturday.

“Registration starts at 8 o’clock, and you can register at the event,” Redemption Road director Lori Collins said.

Organizers say there will be a stick race for the kids starting at 8:45 a.m. and runners will meet at the start line by 9 a.m.

“If you just want to get in good shape for the new year, come on out and run,” Collins said. “It’s also a walk. You can walk, you don’t have to run. You can bring your family, bring your friends and help support Redemption Road.”

On Easter Sunday, all are welcome to a community sunrise service at the Amp in downtown Jackson. The service begins at 6:30 a.m.