Elmcroft of Jackson hosts Easter egg hunt

JACKSON, Tenn. — An assisted living home in the Hub City hosted an Easter egg hunt to kick off the three-day weekend.

Residents of Elmcroft of Jackson hosted the hunt, putting together over 2,000 eggs for elementary school students.

Organizers say it’s hard to tell who enjoys the event more, the Easter egg hunters or the residents themselves.

“Our residents love kids, so therefore it puts smiles on our residents’ faces,” said Elizabeth James, healthy lifestyle director for Elmcroft. “The smiles on their faces were priceless.”

They say the Easter tradition dates back five years to 2012.