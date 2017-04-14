Jacob Barker Music Fest kicks off in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A party with a purpose kicked off Friday afternoon, rocking downtown through Saturday night.

If you’re looking for some free family entertainment this weekend, downtown Jackson is the place to be for the second annual Jacob Barker Music Fest.

Last year, the Barker family was able to raise more than $5,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where their son got his cancer treatment.

This year, the goal is to make this thing bigger and better, and nearly 30 bands have donated their talents for the two-day event.

They have a bounce house, face painting and much more.

Friday night, the music doesn’t stop until 10:30, so there’s plenty of time to get out there.

Although the event is free, all donations will go to the Jacob Barker Fund to sponsor a West Tennessee child through Make-A-Wish.

The music fest runs until 10:30 p.m. and will get started at 11 a.m. Saturday and continue until 10:30 that night.