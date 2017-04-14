Milan church group recreates carrying of cross for Good Friday

MILAN, Tenn. — A Milan man pays tribute with a yearly Good Friday tradition.

For many, Good Friday is observed as the same day that almost 2,000 years ago Jesus Christ was crucified on a cross.

Now, for six years in a row, a member of First General Baptist Church has walked with a similar cross, hoping to inspire the community and his congregation.

“We just want people to know that it’s amazing what he did for us. For me, it’s amazing,” Sunday school teacher Crystal Campbell said.

Friday’s tribute lasted nearly four miles.