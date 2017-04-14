U.S. Rep. Kustoff meets with Carroll Co. leaders on Good Friday

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff made his way to West Tennessee this Good Friday to visit with community leaders.

Carroll County leaders gathered to listen to Kustoff, who represents the 8th Congressional District, talk about national issues affecting West Tennesseans.

“We put together an event of business leaders, government leaders, to have an opportunity to hear first hand from the congressman and also provide them the opportunity to tell their congressman some things that are on their mind,” Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Brad Hurley said.

Around 50 people attended the invite only breakfast sponsored by the chamber.

“Law enforcement and health care, talking to people and getting a lot of feedback because one of the first votes when we go back to Washington over the next several weeks will be on replacing Obamacare,” Rep. Kustoff said.

The congressman talked about issues involving health care reform, law enforcement, the situation in the Middle East and bringing jobs back to Tennessee.

“There are parts of West Tennessee that have clearly not recovered since the recession almost 10 years ago,” Kustoff said. “Middle Tennessee has come back. East Tennessee is doing fine. We need help in West Tennessee.”

The congressman also hosted a Q&A session with the group answering concerns directly from the people.

“I think it is important that people take the opportunity to communicate with their elected officials about what their concerns, what their praises are,” Hurley said.

The chamber said they hope to make this an annual event.