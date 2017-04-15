Easter Forecast Looks Drier. However Strong Storms Possible Late Sunday Night.

Weather Update 10:55 PM CDT

Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s tonight to around 62°F for the low temperature. Otherwise it’ll just be breezy and pleasant overnight.

Easter Sunday looks fairly drier than previous forecast. However, with moisture increasing and sunshine. There will be instability that grows through the day. This is fuel for thunderstorms. right now we expect storms to mainly focus north and west of West Tennessee, and then move south into the Tennessee Valley as a squall line late Sunday. I really want to emphasis, at this time – the main focus is late Sunday into Monday. Easter day looks fine, but there could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the late afternoon and evening hours mainly. The earlier you get outdoor activities done the less chance of rain today. Here is the day part forecast:

Here is the latest Storm Prediction Center’s Day Two Outlook. We’ll take another look at the strong storm potential tomorrow. I’ll provide an update earlier in the day if needed and storms form earlier than anticipated. Everyone have a wonderful and Happy Easter!

VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Moe Shamell

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbj7tv.com