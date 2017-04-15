Experiment of the Week: Egg Spinning
Egg Spinning
INGREDIENTS
- Plastic Egg
INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Place the plastic egg on its side.
STEP 2: Quickly spin the egg and observe. Quickly spin the egg again, but apply different strengths and/or directions on the plastic egg. What happens? Why? When the egg is spinning vertically, are the forces acting on the egg balanced or unbalanced? How does this affect the motion of the egg?
EXPLANATION
If you spin the egg fast enough, it will stand on end. The reason, the friction between the egg and the table forces the spinning egg to stand vertically. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”