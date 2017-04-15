Local churches host giant easter egg hunts

JACKSON, Tenn — An Easter extravaganza from local churches in the hub city.

“We’re just excited to be able to provide an opportunity for kids and their families to come out.” Pastor of Love & Truth, Eddie Cupples said.

Love & Truth brought out inflatables, carnival rides, and a petting zoo.

“It’s fun for family activities to do with the kids and also getting them involved in the community.” Love & Truth member, Paula Johnson said.

Pastor Cupples said it’s a chance for the church to give back. “One of the ways that we do that is to throughout the year by being able to provide different avenues and venues for families to come out and participate.”

Just a few miles away Soulquest church hosted their EGGsplosion Easter egg hunt.

Operations Pastor, Austin Coleman said “We’re able to connect with the community on just a base level we’re not trying to throw bibles at people we’re just loving them.”

Organizers said they had close to 20,000 eggs to give away. A new addition at Soulquest this year is the egg cannon. Organizers placed eggs into the cannon, and fired it off onto the field for the kids to hunt.

“It’s really nice out here and I’m glad I got the chance to come out here they have all kinds of cool stuff out here.” Egg Hunter, Samuel Edwards said.

One little girl said out of all the activities two are at the top of her list.

“My favorite part is the bouncy houses and the Easter egg hunts.” Justice Mullins said.

The Easter bunny made a special appearance, stealing the show with a dance party for the kids.

“This weekend is really the most important weekend for a christian because our faith began on Easter weekend.” Pastor Coleman said.

Both Love & Truth and Soulquest say all are welcome to join them for Easter Sunday services.

Love & Truth will have service at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Soulquest will have service at 8:30, 9:45, and 11:15 a.m.