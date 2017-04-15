Pet of the Week: Presley

Pet of the week: Presley, available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

She is about 2 years old and she’s a pit mix. She was pregnant at the shelter in Bells and STAT pulled her and she gave birth to 8 puppies.

She has been spayed and is ready for adoption!

Melissa Roberts with STAT said Presley has great house manners, and loves to be at home, but is very playful!

Roberts said Waylon is a great family dog, and plays well with kids and other dogs!

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Presley.