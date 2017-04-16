Aldersgate UMC holds outdoor communion for the community

JACKSON, Tenn — A local church offered communion for their members and to anyone passing by. Aldersgate United Methodist church hosted their annual Communion for the Community.

Pastor Dr. Barry Scott, along with other retired ministers, welcomed all to receive communion from two different locations.

Pastor Scott greeted members at the front lawn of the church while other ministers were available in the corner of the parking lot for those who just wanted to stop by.

“We celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and this is one of the high times of the Christian year to affirm that our Lord has risen and the Lord’s supper is a celebration of his sacrifice for us.” Retired Pastor, John Archer said.

Archer said the community communion is an Aldersgate tradition and they plan on doing it again next Easter Sunday.