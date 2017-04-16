Heads Up! Evening Thunderstorms Possible!

Weather Update 2:54 PM CDT

Its been a mostly dry afternoon so far. We did have some activity this morning across Chester, Henderson and Carroll and Henry Counties earlier, but lot of that has fizzled. We now wait to see what the cold front does this evening. There is already increasing storms in SE Missouri and Western Kentucky. that activity is moving mainly east-northeast into Western Kentucky, the front will keep gradually sinking south through the afternoon and stall in West Tennessee overnight.

For West Tennessee we’ll have to keep an eye on northeast Arkansas to see if there additional development along the prefrontal trough, which is just ahead of the front from about Perryville, MO extending SW to Poplar Bluff and swinging back along the northern Arkansas/Missouri border. We’ll need to keep an eye on activity in that area over the next couple hours.