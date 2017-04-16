Local churches host Easter sunrise service

JACKSON, Tenn — An early start Easter Sunday as four churches gathered for a sunrise service. Songs of joy filled the air as people of all walks of life gathered at the Amp in downtown Jackson.

“As Christians this is what we hang our head on on this resurrecting Sunday.” Pastor Curtis Morman said. “Jesus didn’t just die for our sins, but he was resurrected that mean he got up from the grave.”

This is the second year for the sunrise service, hosted by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, First United Methodist, Lambuth Memorial United Methodist, and Mt. Zion Baptist church, with Pastor Morman delivering the message.

“I am thrilled to be in unity with three other churches.” Pastor Morman said.

Sunday’s offering will go towards a local non profit that provides help for those in need.

“Every dime will go to Area Relief Ministries helping those young men transition in life so we’re thrilled to do that as well.” Pastor Morman said.

ARM’s executive director, Michael Roby said receiving the offering is an act of selflessness that brings even more reason to the Easter celebration.

“Helping those who are less fortunate and the ones that Jesus loved, the ones that Jesus was around the most that he performed his miracles with and he charged us with taking care of.” Roby said.

Congregants shared communion before closing the service.

“I’m so grateful for God’s people.” Roby said. “And what a better way to celebrate the resurrection than with a great diverse crowd like this celebrating Christ resurrection.”

Pastor Morman said seeing so many people together for worship is a feeling like no other. “It brings things center for me.”

Organizers said they hope to make the Easter sunrise service an annual event for years to come.