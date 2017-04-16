Local exhibit brings out artists from across state

TRENTON, Tenn. — One annual exhibit brought out artists from all over, including one who is nationally recognized.



Easter Sunday didn’t stop the Gibson County Arts Association from showing off the beautifully decorated halls of Trenton City Hall.

The beige walls of the city hall came to life with color as works of art from around the country were hung for the national exhibit.

“I’m one of those people that believes everyone has it in them, everyone is creative and if you really want to do it, you might surprise yourself,” nationally recognized artist Ted Nuttall said.

Fifty-four works from 10 different states were chosen by Nuttall, who will be leading a watercolor workshop next week.

“I teach these workshops all over the world,and they are all about painting people,” he said.

Some of the artists came together to celebrate the opening and to listen to the awards.

President of the GCVAA Royce Harris helped judge the art work, and says it was a difficult process.

“Every piece that’s here is very well done, and very varied in subject matter,” she said.

Organizers say more than$2,000 in awards are given away each year, but the yearly workshop is what everyone looks forward to.

“We will have a sign-up list and it will be sold out,” Tuva Stephens said.”Not may places can do that but its because of a tradition.”

The exhibit is funded by the county arts exhibition and by a grant from the Tennessee arts commission, which allows them to bring well-known artists like Nuttall to West Tennessee every year.

Stephens says people from all over the state come to attend, making it an event to look forward to.

“We are kind of like a family, because we come back every year and we have had some that have returned for the past 10 years.” Stephens said,

Organizers said anyone is invited to enter their work into the exhibit for next year, and they hope to see more young artists get involved.

The exhibit will be on display until the first week of may at Trenton City Hall.