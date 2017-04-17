Former Waynesboro police officer arrested, indicted

WAYNESBORO. Tenn.-A former Waynesboro police officer has been indicted, accused of stealing guns from the department and pawning them.

TBI agents said Robert Gann pawned two department-issued weapons, multiple times and allowed a handgun to be sold.

Investigators said Gann left the department before this was discovered and was hired by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

He has since lost that job.

Gann was arrested and booked Monday and his bond was set at $15,000.