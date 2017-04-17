Madison Co. commissioners meet, vote on several key issues

JACKSON, Tenn.-Members of the Madison County commission met Monday night, casting several votes.

Commissioners agreed to give $23,000 to the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport to finish buying the land where the new TBI Crime Lab will be built, a figure that will be matched by the city of Jackson.

Commissioners also voted to raise county employees’ healthcare premiums by $25 a month, that also includes a hike in deductibles.

They will now be $1,500 for individuals and $3,000 for families.

“We have been depleting our fund at a rapid rate and if we don’t do something we’ll be completely depleted and we realize that,” said

commission chairman, Gary Deaton.

Commissioners also approved $77,000 to buy property adjacent to the library’s current parking lot in downtown Jackson to almost double its number of parking spaces. The city is also set to allocate $77,000 to the project.