Tennessee Senate to vote on optional ‘In God We Trust’ tags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The full state Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would allow Tennessee drivers to choose license plates with the phrase “In God We Trust” on them.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 9-0 in favor of sending the bill to a floor vote on Monday after Republican Sen. Paul Bailey of Sparta rescinded a provision that would have made the phrase mandatory for all tags.

State Attorney General Herbert Slatery had opined that requiring “In God We Trust” on all plates would likely violate free speech protections and the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The companion bill is scheduled to be to be heard in the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday.