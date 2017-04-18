Accused birthday party gunman appears before judge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man accused in the murder of a mother of two appeared Tuesday morning in court.
Torius Russell is charged in the death of Shanice Amerson, who was throwing a birthday party for her son last fall at a home in Dyersburg.
Seven others were injured.
Russell’s public defender asked for a 90-day extension to hear testimony from witnesses.
Judge Lee Moore granted that extension but said he expected a disposition or a plea.
Russell will be back in court Aug. 9.