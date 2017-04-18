Accused birthday party gunman appears before judge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man accused in the murder of a mother of two appeared Tuesday morning in court.

Torius Russell is charged in the death of Shanice Amerson, who was throwing a birthday party for her son last fall at a home in Dyersburg.

Seven others were injured.

Russell’s public defender asked for a 90-day extension to hear testimony from witnesses.

Judge Lee Moore granted that extension but said he expected a disposition or a plea.

Russell will be back in court Aug. 9.