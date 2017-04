Construction crew member injured while working at Adult Learning Ctr. in Dresden

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn.-The Weakley County School District confirms a Henson Construction crew member was injured late Tuesday morning while working at the Adult Learning Center in Dresden.

According to the director of schools, the unnamed worker was moving lights when he was shocked by a live wire and fell from some scaffolding.

Officials said he was responsive when help arrived. He was taken to a Memphis hospital.